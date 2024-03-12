Eric Bischoff Reacts To Kazuchika Okada's AEW Debut

NJPW veteran Kazuchika Okada recently made his highly-anticipated AEW debut and quickly aligned himself with The Young Bucks. In a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff commented on "The Rainmaker's" debut and whether he thinks there's a future for Okada in AEW.

"The debut? I thought it was fine. It wasn't great, it wasn't bad, it was sufficient. I thought he looked great," Bischoff said. While Bischoff said he can't comment on Okada's match on "AEW Collision" he had a slight criticism about how the company used the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, as he believes they need to have more discipline in using their bigger name talent.

"You've got two massive stars and there's so much potential here. Be careful how you use them, be careful how you expose them." He then went on to describe how important it is for wrestlers to use their star power to make bigger stars out of the up-and-comers. "If you're an up-and-coming talent and you get involved with a program with John Cena, Steve Austin, or Ric Flair in his day, Undertaker that's – boy you're getting elevated."

However, Bischoff then noted that when a wrestler is used improperly, it can also hurt the talent their wrestling against.

"The reverse of that? Is taking someone like Will Ospreay or Okada and when he has to slow his game down and he has to work with people who don't matter," Bischoff chided, "they're not getting a rub from him, he's getting a rub from them and not the kind you want."

