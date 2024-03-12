Booker T Reacts To Muhammad Ali's WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement

Pro Boxing legend Muhammad Ali was recently announced to be a part of this year's WWE Hall of Fame Class, in honor of his many accolades in sport as well as his appearances in wrestling and the WWE. During the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T reacted to the news.

"It's gonna be awesome, yeah," Booker said, "when I first heard about it I was like 'Wow, it's another moment for me, that's all it is, another moment for me.'"

Booker questioned whether he'd be able to attend the ceremony due to his obligations to "NXT" the following afternoon.

"I was wondering if I was gonna be able to stay up and be a part of The Hall of Fame this year because I got [NXT Stand And Deliver]," Booker continued, "and I'm gonna have to be up really, really early the following morning." However, he then claimed he'll simply have to suck it up for both Ali and Paul Heyman, who is also being inducted this year. "I'm going to be beat down, but I say Muhammad's going in, Paul Heyman's going in, I gotta suck it up, gotta feel it, I gotta suck it up. Yeah, man, I'm excited."

Notably, Booker spent some time with Ali during WCW's pay-per-view "Collision in Korea," and briefly recalled how much it meant for him to meet one of his heroes.

"It's definitely a moment for me, I got Muhammad Ali right here over my shoulder," Booker beamed. "I got invited to this hotel, I was in a hotel with Ali – the champ! You know what I mean?"

