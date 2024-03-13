Rob Van Dam Says This Former WWE Star Has 'A Swagger And An Appeal'

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was known for being very cool during his prime, and even to this day when he's made a handful of appearances for AEW, he is still routinely cheered by every fan who sees him. However, one person who, not only has a cool factor in the eyes of Van Dam, but could also be making their own appearances for AEW is Mercedes Mone. Van Dam talked about his similarities to Mone, especially his decision in 2007 where he decided to leave WWE.

"I'm a fan of hers," Van Dam said on a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast. "I like her personally, she's super cool, and she's got that swagger, she's got that appeal to where everyone's going to want to follow her and see what she does, where she ends up. That's awesome."

Van Dam explained that the former WWE Superstar has created a brand around her that people have latched onto, and that it can be really important for athletes, celebrities, and personalities for time to be spent on these brands.

"Once you've got a brand that people really care about, man it carries over," Van Dam explained. "Put enough time into your brand, it will carry on longer than your flesh will." It has been rumored for some time that Mone would be signing with All Elite Wrestling, especially given the announcement of the "Big Business" edition of "Dynamite" that will take place in Mone's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

