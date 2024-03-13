Dwayne Johnson Talks About Playing 'Rock 10.0' In WWE

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson has not only moved into a high position within WWE's parent company, TKO Holdings but has yet again become a weekly staple of the promotion, where he's embraced his heel persona yet again. In a recent interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Johnson commented on being a heel again and the reaction he's received online.

"It is the best to go back to WWE in this Rock 10.0 version where I could become a heel and say the things that people want to say," Johnson exclaimed.

Kimmel then showed the clip of The Rock antagonizing the Arizona crowd, leading to Johnson recalling how the crowd still loved him despite the jabs he took at them.

"And I went in and 'It's the number one city' and 'You cactus-loving-crackheads,'" The Rock chuckled, "and then what I also said was 'And every woman in here wants to go one-on-one with The Rock' and all the women go crazy and I said 'Now, settle down you crackhead Karens.' And then they all cheered again!"

At this stage, it remains to be seen how long Johnson will stay on to continue performing as 'The Rock' but according to reports, there's an ongoing push to have him compete at the next Saudia Arabia event to potentially face off against Roman Reigns. The report further noted that despite the clamoring, this might not ultimately be his second match, but the belief is that his upcoming match at "WrestleMania" won't be the only time Johnson steps into the ring in 2024.

