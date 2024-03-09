Backstage Report On The Rock's Potential In-Ring Plans For 2024

The Rock is currently gearing up for a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania 40. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that event might not be the only time Rock dons the tights in 2024. Per WON, there were initial attempts backstage in WWE to delay Rock's involvement with The Bloodline versus Cody Rhodes storyline, since the build-up to WrestleMania 40 had involved Rhodes all along and the spot was "promised" to him. The report then noted that these same parties instead pitched an angle for Rock to battle Reigns during WWE's next Saudi Arabia event in May, believing that it could end up drawing more money.

Wrestling Observer inquired whether Rock will still be slated for the show, since he's now ended up working WrestleMania 40 in a different capacity, and were told that many variables were in play, but WWE ultimately would like to have him compete at the event. However, while nothing is currently set, as of now, the belief is that Rock's match at WrestleMania will not be his only in-ring action in 2024, and WWE is clamoring for him to work a Saudi Arabia show.

Only time will tell whether or not Rock continues to make further in-ring appearances for WWE this year. However, it seems like "The People's Champ" is enjoying his return to the industry and taking things up a notch, considering how he's cutting social media promos prior to every appearance.