Reported Reason For The Rock's Social Media Promo Before WWE SmackDown

The Rock was a big part of "WWE SmackDown" last week, with the segments involving him and the rest of The Bloodline taking up over 40 minutes of the show. However, despite getting all that time, the "People's Champion" also shared a promo directly on social media hours before that lasted over 20 minutes. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," this was done because Rock originally didn't think he was going to get as much time on "SmackDown" as he did.

WWE ended up dedicating tons of space to his segment as Rock officially challenged Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 40. He went on to explain the stipulations that he and Roman Reigns were putting on the match, all while insulting the live audience and acknowledging his "Tribal Chief." Rock managed to achieve plenty in that moment, and that's because he ended up being given all the time he wanted. Regardless, his social media promo brought in huge numbers, with Rock tapping into his massive following on those platforms. He went into more detail with a more R-rated promo there, without WWE's PG restrictions.

On "WWE Raw," Rollins and Rhodes referenced the lengthy rant Rock posted, which included him threatening Rhodes' dog Pharaoh while also addressing the 'Cody Crybabies,' taking aim at "Busted Open Radio's" Dave LaGreca in the process while warning Rhodes he would do worse than slap him if he mentioned his family again. It is still yet to be officially confirmed that Rock and Reigns will be taking on Rhodes and Rollins on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All," but the two "Raw" stars will be appearing this Friday on "SmackDown" to give their answers.