Becky Lynch Shares Plans For The Next Month, Including A Win At WWE WrestleMania 40

After her victory in this year's women's Elimination Chamber, Becky Lynch gained the opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. While fans are divided on who will ultimately come out on top, Lynch seems to be sure about her victory. "Signing 2000 book plates today. Last Woman Standing Match on Monday. Publishing my book on March 26th. Beating Mami at WrestleMANia in April. Book tour & insane amount of press in-between. How's your next month or so looking?"

✅ Signing 2000 book plates today

✅ Last Woman Standing Match on Monday

✅ Publishing my book on March 26th

✅ Beating Mami at WrestleMANia in April

✅ Book tour & insane amount of press in-between How's your next month or so looking? pic.twitter.com/3MOW06Ts3J — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 13, 2024

Notably, Lynch wasn't always as confident of her future in pro wrestling as she seems to be today. In a recent interview with WWE's "The Bump," Lynch opened up about walking away from wrestling when she was only 19 years old. She said that despite already main-eventing in the Korakuen Hall in Japan and wrestling all over the world, she felt that she had to face the reality of her life and get a "real" job instead.

Lynch then recalled how at the time, women were not given nearly as many opportunities as they are given today, and she was told that few would take women's wrestling seriously. Despite walking away, she claims she kept coming back and leaving again, until 2014, when she signed a developmental contract with WWE, kicking off her very successful "WWE NXT" run and becoming one of the Four Horsewomen. Currently, Lynch is a seven-time Women's Champion, but could she add yet another reign at WrestleMania? Only time will tell, but fans will find out when she clashes with Ripley in less than seven weeks.