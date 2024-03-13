AEW's Kenny Omega Says This NXT Star Is His Favorite Active Wrestler

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has showered some praise on a "WWE NXT" star that he has cited as his favorite in-ring wrestler to watch in the current era. During a recent Twitch stream, Omega revealed that "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov is his favorite current wrestler to watch, stating that there are some great active wrestlers that he's seen a lot of which has led him to become used to their style. Whereas Dragunov is someone he hasn't seen a lot of.

"I feel that Dragunov, without me even knowing who he is, he has that special element about him when he would bring the fight to the point where we would go to that magical place where we are just trading blows back-and-forth, having the fans really believe in everything we do, and that's just giving it our all. I think that could be a great match." Omega compared a potential match with Dragunov to his bouts with Will Ospreay, where "The Cleaner" managed to elevate himself to the occasion because he's in the ring with someone hungry to be the best, which he believes Ospreay was trying to do in their matches in 2023.

Omega also gave some praise to AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, someone he also crossed paths with in 2023 during The Elite's war with the Blackpool Combat Club. Omega stated that Castagnoli is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and can wrestle so many different styles to the point where you never know what you're going to get with him. That has become evident in 2024 alone, as he has wrestled a variety of people in AEW, and luchadores from CMLL.

