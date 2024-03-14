Eddie Kingston Reacts To Kazuchika Okada Joining AEW

AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston seems to have a new challenger on the horizon in the form of the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and newest member of The Elite, Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker looked to align with Kingston on the March 6 edition of "AEW Dynamite," but instead attacked him, sided with The Young Bucks, and proclaimed that he wanted Kingston's belts. He then pinned Kingston to win a trios tag match at "Dynamite: Big Business" on March 13l; he and the Bucks took on Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and PAC, who wrestled for the first time since getting injured in July 2023.

Prior to "Big Business," Kingston sat down with Wrestling News.co to discuss Okada's AEW arrival.

"It's great that he's in AEW," Kingston said. "I could care less, to be honest with you, I'm not a mark for him, never was a fan, he was never my ace. I respect him as a pro wrestler, but other than that, okay. I understand why he went with The Bucks and I get why he did what he did. I understand I'm the Triple Crown Champion, if you're not going to go after [Samoa] Joe, who's next? Of course, you're going to go after me."

Kingston said that he's not like anyone Okada has ever faced before, and if they do eventually fight for the Continental Crown, Okada's going to be in for a long night with the Mad King. Okada's victory at "Big Business," however, provided an eloquent physical rebuttal.

