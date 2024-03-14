Mina Shirikawa Makes ROH Debut Before AEW Dynamite, STARDOM President Backstage

Mercedes Mone wasn't the only former Stardom star to make her debut in the TD Garden Arena on Wednesday.

According to Wrestling Inc. staff in the arena, Stardom's Mina Shirakawa wrestled AEW's Anna Jay on Wednesday during the Ring of Honor taping before "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" in Boston, MA, getting a win over the former Dark Order member. Shirakawa's debut and win comes on the heels of AEW CEO Tony Khan announcing that Stardom president Taro Okada was backstage in Boston for the event. Khan had previously celebrated the departure of Stardom's former President Rossy Ogawa.

It's an honor to have @tokada_mh4e the President of @we_are_stardom here with us tonight at @tdgarden in Bosston for this evening's Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We are ready for some #AEWBigBusiness,

Stardom is currently in a transitional phase, as former President Rossy Ogawa was fired last month. Ogawa is starting his own competing promotion in Japan, leading to an exodus of some talent at the end of February. AEW currently has a business relationship with Stardom's sibling promotion NJPW, as Bushiroad owns both companies.