Backstage Report On AEW-Stardom Negotiations Following Rossy Ogawa Departure

There has been a lot of change at the top of some of wrestling's biggest companies in recent months. Hiroshi Tanahashi is now the president of NJPW, Scott D'Amore has been removed from TNA, and the biggest of all being Vince McMahon resigning from both WWE and TKO following the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. One move that left a lot of fans talking was Bushiroad's decision to fire STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa following accusations of talent poaching, with the belief among many that he was going to take a lot of the STARDOM roster with him upon the expiry of their contracts and form a new promotion.

Given STARDOM's parent company is Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW, many fans have expected AEW to work closely with STARDOM, which has only happened on a sporadic basis. Now that Ogawa is no longer in the company, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there is hope from an AEW standpoint that a working relationship with STARDOM would become a lot easier to achieve. AEW has already formed relationships with the likes of NJPW and CMLL, and are hoping to add STARDOM to the growing list of promotions they call allies.

AEW star Megan Bayne has been under contract since mid-2023, but was sent to STARDOM to gain experience and has achieved some success during her time in Japan. In return, Utami Hayashishita appeared on an episode of ROH on HonorClub in 2023, but the "forbidden door" was never opened fully due to the two companies not being on the same page. Regarding the Forbidden Door event itself in 2023, Ogawa was never asked if any STARDOM wrestlers could perform, and even if AEW had spoken to someone like Rocky Romero to secure a deal, Ogawa never heard anything of it. STARDOM would eventually run their Sunshine event the same day as AEW and NJPW's joint pay-per-view in Toronto.