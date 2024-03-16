Kevin Sullivan Reveals How He'd Book WWE Money In The Bank Holder Damian Priest

Damian Priest has held the Money In The Bank briefcase for eight months now, and after a few failed attempts at cashing it in fans are wondering when the big moment will take place for him. If Kevin Sullivan had his way, Priest would be taking a unique journey with the briefcase, and not one that involves the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"I think he's very talented," Sullivan said on "Tuesday With The Taskmaster." "Focusing on The Bloodline and Cody, you'd have to have a great idea for long-range to bring Damian into this."

Priest has teased cashing it in for the World Heavyweight Championship at times, but claimed he has been unable to attempt that during Seth Rollins' recent injury, which is why he's left him alone. However, Sullivan believes there could be an opportunity for issues within The Judgment Day to take place if Priest were to cash it in on Dominik Mysterio, hypothetically for the Intercontinental Championship.

"I like the idea against Dominik, because Dominik has got a lot of heat, he could turn, he could turn back, he's got a future that's going to be unparalleled. It would boost them, and its high tide raises all boats. If you get them in you're just heating up another program," Sullivan said. "They've made people in The Bloodline. You're not overexposing The Bloodline on every other segment."

Of course, Mysterio would first need to win the Intercontinental title, but there is a history of Money In The Bank winners not cashing in on the World Champion, as Austin Theory proved by cashing it in to become the United States Champion. Priest ultimately has until July 1 to cash in the briefcase.

