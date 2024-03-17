WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Looks Back On Storyline With Virgil

The late Michael "Virgil" Jones' run as Ted DiBiase's personal assistant in WWE came to an end at Royal Rumble 1991, when Virgil got fed up with the way he was being treated and turned on DiBiase by hitting him with the Million Dollar Championship.

On "Everybody's Got A Pod," WWE Hall of Famer DiBiase spoke about his subsequent feud with Virgil.

"I sincerely wish that it could have gone on longer for him," DiBiase said. "The Million Dollar Man" went on to say that he didn't think the storyline would reach its full potential because of Virgil's "awkward" in-ring work. "[He was] inexperienced, not reckless," DiBiase added. "He was legitimately a nice guy; it was just a bad set of circumstances."

The Dibiase-Virgil feud in 1991 saw the former associates collide at WrestleMania 7, with Virgil picking up the win via count-out. They continued to work one-on-one matches on non-televised events before Virgil captured the Million Dollar Championship from DiBiase later that year at SummerSlam.

After working more house show matches against each other, DiBiase regained the Million Dollar belt, with help from Repo Man, at Survivor Series. Their feud culminated the following month at This Tuesday in Texas, with DiBiase and Repo Man overcoming Virgil and El Matador in tag team action.

Last month, the wrestling world mourned the passing of Virgil, who died at the age of 72. The tragic news was announced on social media by referee Mark Charles III. Virgil had struggled with his health in recent years, but the cause of his death is currently unknown.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Everybody's Got A Pod" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.