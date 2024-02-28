WWE Star Virgil Dead: Michael Jones, AKA Vincent, Reportedly Dies Peacefully At Age 61

Former WWE star Michael Jones, known to fans as Virgil, has reportedly died at the age of 61. Wrestling referee Mark Charles III, known as THe Count, announced news of Jones' death in a Facebook post.

"My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more," the post reads. "Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!"

Jones' health had deteriorated over the years. In 2022, he suffered two strokes and was diagnosed with dementia. Earlier in the year, Jones had announced he'd been diagnosed with stage II colon cancer. Late last year, Jones set up a GoFundMe, seeking aid for minor expenses.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.