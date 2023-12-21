Former WWE Star Virgil Sets Up GoFundMe

Former WWE star Virgil, real name Michael Jones, has had a challenging time over the last few years. In 2022, it was revealed that Jones was diagnosed with dementia and had undergone two massive strokes. Just over a month later, he announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer. With the help of a friend, Jones was recently able to get set up with a GoFundMe page, aiming to raise money for clothing, toiletries, and other expenses for the coming winter. Since putting the page up on December 12, Jones has been able to raise a little over $3,000.

After starting on the independent scene in the 1980s, Jones first rose to prominence as Virgil while serving as Ted DiBiase's onscreen bodyguard in the WWF. With his involvement in various prominent feuds, and eventually his own feud against DiBiase, Virgil grew in popularity but never reached the heights of the era's more prominent performers. He would later find some success in WCW, and continued making occasional appearances on the independent scene and otherwise. He last appeared as Soul Train Jones in the earlier days of "AEW Dynamite."

Amid his health issues, Jones has had a public spat with DiBiase, criticizing the WWE Hall of Famer for his involvement in a notorious welfare fund scam over the last few years. While DiBiase didn't directly respond, he did recently state that Virgil did not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame, falsely claiming that the only match Jones wrestled was against him.