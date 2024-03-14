Kris Statlander Reveals Why Mercedes Mone Had To Save Her Tag Partner On AEW Dynamite

Willow Nightingale was on the wrong end of a two-on-one beatdown at the end of Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and while she was saved by former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, some wondered where Nightingale's usual ally, Kris Statlander, was. On X (formerly Twitter), Renee Paquette went backstage to get answers from Statlander, who was in the trainer's room, recovering from an attack. According to Stokely Hathaway, the attack was the reason Statlander was unable to help Nightingale in her fight against Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Nightingale soon arrived, also asking about the former TBS Champion's whereabouts. Statlander promised that she would help Nightingale get revenge against Hart and Blue.

Nightingale was attacked after she defeated Riho in the main event of Wednesday's show. Mone assisting Nightingale so soon after the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion debuted earlier in the evening carried extra weight, as Nightingale was Mone's opponent when she injured her ankle at NJPW Resurgence, not only leading to a lengthy injury hiatus but also to Nightingale becoming the first ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Mone championed Nightingale and Riho main-eventing the show in her opening promo.

Statlander, meanwhile has been working to bring a more grounded character to AEW than the initial extraterrestrial gimmick with which she originally debuted. In recent weeks, she's seemingly drifted from her allegiance with The Best Friends, and Stokely Hathaway's management further humanized the former TBS Champion, who lost her title to current champion Julia Hart at Full Gear in November.