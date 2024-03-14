WWE Star Damian Priest On Pending MITB Cash-In: 'I'm Gonna Shut Everybody Up'

Damian Priest isn't just one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, he's also the men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which he's held since summer 2023. Speaking with "The Babyfaces Podcast," Priest said he's in no rush to cash in his world title opportunity.

"Just waiting and seeing. I've got until July," Priest said. "I'm good. It doesn't expire at WrestleMania. I think a lot of people get confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. But I have till July so ... man, I'm chilling. We're fine. It's gonna happen ... I see the stuff online where people aren't sure if I'm gonna cash in, is it gonna be successful and championship material. When it happens, I'm gonna shut everybody up. I'm not gonna let everybody know when, because that would be silly. But it'll happen and it's gonna happen big so, I'm looking forward to that day and kind of shutting a lot of people up."

Priest has a chance at either World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or whoever may be champion when he decides to cash in. The women's Money in the Bank holder Iyo Sky cashed in her briefcase in August, not long after winning it, defeating Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, immediately after Belair won the title from Asuka. Priest will have his hands full at WrestleMania 40, as he and Balor defend their Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.