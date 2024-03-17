X-Pac Calls This Vince Russo WWE Concept One Of The Worst Ideas Ever

During his time in WWE as lead writer, Vince Russo penned many angles that have been both panned and praised. His idea for the infamous "Brawl for All" might be seen as his biggest failure, and according to Sean "X-Pac" Waltman on "Keepin' It 100," it was one of Russo's worst ideas. When asked why the tournament ever came to fruition, Waltman claimed that not only did it have the backing of Vince McMahon, but they knew just who to bring in.

"Vince was backing it and they knew which f**king guys to ask to do it." Continuing, Waltman recalled how often they changed the rules and suggested that was likely due to Steve Blackman walking through the competition. "They kept changing the rules as they went along because Blackman was destroying everybody! Honestly, if they wouldn't have changed the rules it would've been — unless f**king Bart caught a lucky shot — it would've been Blackman with that f**ker." The "Brawl For All" infamously hurt "Dr. Death" Steve Williams' career prospects in WWE.

According to Waltman, Williams was a wonderful guy. "That was one of our assumptions, and it was sad because we were all in the back watching that. And Dr. Death Steve Williams was a really nice, wonderful guy." Waltman continued, noting how the locker room had a bad perception of Williams, and that he felt bad for the reaction to his loss. "The locker room perceived that he was JR's guy that was the chosen one. As soon as Bart knocked him out, it was like Road Warrior pop 1988 in the f**king locker room and I felt so bad!"

