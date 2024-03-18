AEW's Eddie Kingston Discusses Relationship With Homicide

AEW star Eddie Kingston has never been afraid to keep his circle of friends small, which has led him to having high-profile rivalries with people like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli as he speaks from the heart. However, one person who he has always kept in close contact with is former ROH and TNA star Homicide, who helped Kingston break into the New York indies in the early 2000s.

Speaking with "WrestlingNews.co," Kingston was asked what Homicide meant to him from a personal perspective, and the Continental Crown Champion had nothing but nice things to say. "First of all, he's one of the best wrestlers to ever to do it," Kingston said. "I think anyone who's ever shared the ring with him or a locker room with him will tell you that. On a personal level, that dude is my family. He never gave up on me, he would yell at me constantly, still does, but he never gave up on me and always believed in me and always had my back, even when everyone else would tell him 'Eddie's a waste' or 'Eddie's not going to do it.'"

Kingston stated that a lot of people in the business owe a lot to Homicide, and his legacy should be someone who is respected, despite being feared by some people for being, as Kingston calls it, "whacked out." Kingston and Homicide have been able to share some big moments in recent years, including working together in Impact Wrestling, Homicide seeing Kingston win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship in Japan, and closing out the inaugural AEW "Grand Slam" event in 2021 in front of 20,000 people in their home state.

Please credit "WrestlingNews.co" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.