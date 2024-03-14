Long-Anticipated Marquee Match Made Official For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

The bitter, personal animosity between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes is set to come to a head at "WWE NXT's" biggest premium live event of the calendar year.

Sports Illustrated announced that the former "NXT" Champion will face the former "NXT" North American Champion at the upcoming "NXT" Stand & Deliver event in Philadelphia, PA's Wells Fargo Arena on April 6. Williams, the former right-hand man of Hayes, made his return to "NXT" at the "Roadblock" special episode last week, costing Hayes a shot at the "NXT" Championship. At one point inseparable, Williams and Hayes have grown apart over the course of the past year, which has seen Williams's popularity skyrocket — much to Hayes's chagrin, leading to their frustrations with each other that have exploded over the past few weeks.

Hayes confronted Williams at the end of Tuesday's "NXT," but was outmanned when Meta-Four showed up to assault the former "NXT" Champion. Williams then drove the knife further into Hayes's back by seemingly joining Meta-Four, only to attack Noam Dar and Oro Mensah and kiss Lash Legend, fracturing the stable and seemingly revealing a new couple in WWE.

Stand and Deliver is already set to feature an "NXT" Championship match between Tony D'Angelo and the champion Ilja Dragunov. Also, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will defend the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against the team that wins the current eliminator tournament taking place on the show. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro have already qualified for the No. 1 contender's match.