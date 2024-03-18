WWE Hall Of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Recalls Pitching To Become A Babyface

Sgt. Slaughter first entered the public consciousness in the early 1980s, largely due to his association with the G.I. Joe franchise. At that time, he was a babyface, but some may forget that Slaughter was first brought into the WWE in the early '80s as a heel — not quite the heat magnet that wore Arab headdresses and praised Saddam Hussein as he did later, but a heel all the same.

On a recent episode of the podcast "Under the Ring", Slaughter went into detail on how his first babyface turn came about.

"Vince McMahon Sr. was still running the company," he said. "He kept patting me on the back and praising me [as a heel], and I said, 'Well, Mr. McMahon, if you think I'm such a great villain, you ought to see me as a hero.' And he said, 'A hero? Sgt. Slaughter a hero? Wait a minute, what are you talking about?'"

Slaughter apparently saw a big-money opportunity to feud with The Iron Sheik, based on real-life tensions at the time between America and Iran.

"We really never got any payback from what Ayatollah Khomeini did all those years," Slaughter explained. "We never got to punch him right in the nose for all the problems that he caused with the hostage situation and the killing of the Marines at the embassy, and the Black Hawks going down."