Sgt. Slaughter Remembers Iron Sheik: 'He Loved Every Second Of [The Hate]'

The world lost one of the greatest bad guys in professional wrestling when the Iron Sheik passed away earlier this week. Since the news broke, there has been an outpouring of emotional tributes from across the entire wrestling world. We've seen posts from fans like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who grew up watching the reviled villain, modern competitors like Ariya Daivari who were inspired to travel the trail he blazed, and his greatest rivals like Hulk Hogan. Now, another one of his memorable adversaries chimes in with some beloved memories of the WWE Hall of Famer.

While speaking to TMZ, Sgt. Slaughter shared a number of cherished moments he's had with the Iron Sheik over the years. Although, he also provided some insight to what the man behind the character was really like. First, despite being such a hated figure by the fans, the former WWE Champion relished the emotional response and still managed to maintain a healthy separation between work and real life.

"He just got the people so irate and he loved every second of it," said Sarge. "[But he was] a family man completely. We were characters, but we both had families. We loved our families. Outside the ring was a different story [because we] never brought any [of our characters] in the house... [But in the ring,] we were the kind of entertainers that if you bought a ticket to see us you got your money's worth."