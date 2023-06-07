In The Iron Sheik's Legendary Career, One Moment Stands Out Above The Rest

As the wrestling world mourns The Iron Sheik, reflection on his legendary wrestling career has already begun. As expected, particular attention is immediately paid to January 23, 1984 — the date that the Sheik dropped the WWF Championship to Hulk Hogan, a moment often regarded as the start of WWF's boom period of the 1980s.

While the historical significance of that match can't be overstated, it carries more importance in the legacy of Hogan and the WWF than Sheik. It doesn't represent Sheik's contribution to wrestling as one of its top heels for quite some time. It doesn't stand out as a Sheik moment quite like what transpired a month earlier, on December 26, 1983 when Sheik captured the WWF Championship from Bob Backlund.

The victory, in hindsight, represented a whirlwind time for the Sheik who, prior to August 1983, hadn't worked for WWF in three years. That was the way of wrestling in those days. Wrestlers — particularly a foreign villain like Iron Sheik — would bounce from promotion to promotion. As such, Sheik built his name, not on his cup of coffee stint with WWF from 1979 to 1980, but in promotions such as the AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions. It was then that he became a top heel while playing off the ongoing Iranian hostage crisis in 1981.