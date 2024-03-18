Maxxine Dupri Details WWE Tryout Experience Before Getting Signed

WWE star Maxxine Dupri has already stolen the hearts of many fans with her personality, despite receiving some criticism for her in-ring performance. Recently, she sat down for an interview with "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where she recalled how she first broke into pro wrestling.

According to Dupri, she loved "Total Divas" and has always been a fan of the Bella Twins, namely Nikki Bella. Interestingly, she loved the show before knowing it was about wrestlers and ended up being introduced to the sport through her grandfather, who was a wrestling fan.

"I literally didn't know that was the same thing that I watched. We would have this fun bonding moment talking about all that," said Dupri.

Later in life, Dupri became a model but still wanted to pursue wrestling. She ended up reading up about the application process and even applied a few times.

"I Googled how to apply, and applied a couple of times and then never heard anything. And then I ended up reaching out to my modeling agency. Two weeks later I got an email that I had the Las Vegas tryout."

Dupri claims that she managed to reach out to former WWE star Vanessa Bourne, who prepared her for her tryout by teaching her a few bumps as well as preparing her to cut a promo. She then recalled what her promo was about. "I was a former NFL cheerleader, went to the Super Bowl -– lost. Former NBA dancer, went to the NBA finals –- lost. And that I'm done leaving my championships in the hands of men who cannot get the job done and that's why I was coming to WWE: to take my own championship."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.