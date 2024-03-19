WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze Assesses Modern Style Of Women's Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze has commented on the current state of women's wrestling, and how far pro wrestling has come from her time.

In a recent appearance on the "Busted Open Radio," Blayze looked back at her era of wrestling and is pleased to see how far women's wrestling has come today.

"As far as paying dues? I mean, things change. Am I glad that I was brought up in an era? Yes, and no. I mean, today is my style. Today is where I fought so hard to see women be, you know, at the pinnacle of their evolution. And it warms my heart to see where they are."

She discussed the evolution of women's wrestling and noted how there are still things she doesn't like and things that blow her away. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that she would have loved to be able to have the same opportunity in her time as women have today, but said she lives through many women instead.

"It took, what, 30-something years? 40? It keeps evolving. We're gonna see changes all the time; either we like it or we don't. There's some things and I go, 'Oof..' and there's things that I'm like, 'Wow, Holy cr*p,'" said the legendary star. "I would love to be 20 and doing this in my time, today, because it's exciting. Because I could never feel what they're doing, because we didn't have this platform back then. So, I get to live vicariously through some of these women, which is absolutely spectacular."

Alundra Blayze is credited by many as one of the pioneers of modern women's wrestling since she was one of the few active competing women in the American industry when women were either valets or eye candy.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.