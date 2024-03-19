AEW Star Eddie Kingston Lays Out How Long He Wants To Remain Active In-Ring

AEW star Eddie Kingston, who has been in the pro wrestling game for over two decades, has discussed his retirement plans and hinted at how long he has left in the squared circle.

During a recent interview with "Wrestling News.co," Kingston revealed he's going to listen to his body before calling it quits. Even though he does have a particular number in mind, he might follow in the footsteps of one of his idols.

"How long do I have? I don't know, I don't know," Kingston said. "I'm just going to keep going until my body says no more. I would like to reach 30 years because that's an old school number, like a lot of the old school guys would be like 30 years is what they wanted, so like I say 30 but I'm probably going to go until I can't walk to be honest with you. Terry Funk is the GOAT, so I learned from him."

Funk, who passed away in August 2023, famously retired multiple times throughout his career, only to come back for one more match, which ultimately turned into a lot more than just a one-shot deal. If Kingston sticks to his 30-year plan, the current Continental Crown Champion could be wrestling until past the end of the 2020s.

Kingston has had a long and decorated career despite only having his breakout moment in pro wrestling when he debuted in AEW in 2020. The 42-year-old, who began in 2002, has wrestled for many promotions and mixed it up with a variety of different stars over the years.

Please credit "Wrestling News.co" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.