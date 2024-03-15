Nic Nemeth, Formerly WWE Star Dolph Ziggler, Shares Excitement For Joining Busted Open

In addition to being an actor, comedian, and professional wrestler, Nic Nemeth can now also call himself a broadcaster. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion shared the news earlier this week as "Busted Open Radio" formally introduced him as their newest co-host. Ahead of his first official show, which occurred earlier today, Nemeth laid out his excitement in taking on this new role alongside the likes of Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer.

"I'm really looking forward to it. Friday, first shot, might as well be in there with one of the greatest of all time. And if they can't make it, I mean, you and I could do it, I guess, and it'll be great," Nemeth jokingly told LaGreca on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio." "I'm looking forward. I just feel like the ins and outs of [going] back and forth, and I already throw jabs at guys every day, so this is going to be fantastic. And I think it's going to be right into it rocking and rolling and laughing and having a good time. When I don't know somebody's name, it'll be funny. It'll be great."

Since his release from WWE in September 2023, Nemeth (previously known as Dolph Ziggler) has ventured into several new professional territories. From a wrestling standpoint, Nemeth currently finds himself as a recurring player in TNA Wrestling and NJPW, where he reigns as the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. Wanting even more gold, Nemeth has also set his sights on TNA World Champion Moose, whom he is now set to challenge at TNA's Rebellion event next month.

