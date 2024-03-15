Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Weighs In On Sting's Last Match At AEW Revolution 2024

The retirement of Sting is something still being felt across the wrestling world, showcasing the success that can come with marketing an event around the goodbye of a legend. While Kevin Sullivan believes that type of show can only be done for "very special people" to ensure the novelty doesn't wear off, he was left impressed with what AEW did for Sting.

"I thought it was presented well. When the sons came out, that was really cool. His sons were involved in the jumping a couple of weeks before that, he got to retire with his boys and he wanted to lose, I heard that he wanted to lose. I am too, especially glad he didn't," Sullivan said about Sting not losing on "Tuesday With The Taskmaster." "Especially with the kids being there. A lot of effort with those boys to get them dressed different ways." While it is traditional in wrestling to put someone over on the way out by losing, Tony Khan and The Young Bucks themselves talked Sting out of it. However, Sullivan pointed out that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was still able to put someone over.

"This thing with Sting was done very well, Stinger put Darby Allin over big time in his speech after that," Sullivan said. "You can't say that he didn't reach down and pull that kid up. That kid getting the rub from Sting the very first time they teamed separated him from the rest of the bunch there I think."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Tuesday With The Taskmaster" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.