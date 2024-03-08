Backstage Report On Sting's Desired Outcome For Retirement Match In AEW

After a storied run in the squared circle, Sting officially wrapped up his career with a successful tag title defense over The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) at AEW Revolution. According to a new report, though, Sting was initially leaning toward the opposite outcome for his retirement match.

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sting had previously suggested the idea of having him and Darby Allin lose to The Young Bucks in their tornado tag match at AEW Revolution. However, as booking discussions continued to progress, The Young Bucks – who are also EVPs of AEW – insisted that "The Icon" needed and deserved to close his final chapter with a win. Sting reportedly hesitated to accept this proposal, but after multiple figures, including The Young Bucks and AEW President Tony Khan, sided with it, he eventually gave in.

With a victory over The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution, Sting ended his career similarly to how he started it nearly 40 years ago — as a tag team champion. Sting and Allin began their reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions last month, as they defeated Big Bill and Ricky Starks in the main event of "AEW Dynamite."

Given that Sting was now hanging up his boots, and Darby Allin will soon set out on his quest of climbing Mount Everest, AEW has since opted to vacate their AEW World Tag Team Championships. As such, Tony Khan also announced that the company will host a tournament throughout the month of March in order to crown new champions. The identities of the tournament participants have yet to be revealed.