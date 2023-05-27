Darby Allin On When He Can Climb Mt. Everest, Wanting Discovery To Document It

AEW star Darby Allin was a guest on the "Drinks with Johnny" podcast. The former AEW TNT Champion spoke about tomorrow's AEW pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing, noting how he's excited about it and can't wait to "show everyone" what he and the other AEW originals can do in the ring. Allin, along with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara, are facing MJF for the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view. Allin spoke about another thing he's excited about —- climbing Mount Everest.

"I'm excited for that, I'm excited for everything, life's really awesome right now," said Allin. I'm excited to go climb Mount Everest next year. I got like a coach and everything that we were talking about. I have to wait until April and May because that's the only hiking season right now. You can only climb it between April and May. Once you connect with a team that like sets everything up, they kind of handle everything. You just give them your information and sh***. So I've been talking to one guy who has submitted it before, and he's climbed to base camp a bunch of other times, but he's put me in touch with a bunch of people, and we want to most likely document the whole thing. Like some type of team from Discovery."

Allin is no stranger to daring stunts, some of his past antics include jumping a jeep over his house and jumping off a 92-foot waterfall. Though the daredevil knows the risks of Mt. Everest and revealed in the interview that "sometime next month" he will be making a will.