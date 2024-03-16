Logan Paul To Defend WWE United States Title In Triple Threat Match At WrestleMania

Logan Paul has his match at WrestleMania 40. Following a match between Randy Orton and Austin Theory, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis appeared to tell Paul that at WrestleMania 40, he would be defending the United States Championship against both Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match.

Paul had been on commentary for Orton vs. Theory and got involved physically afterward, with Theory holding Orton's arm behind him to set Paul up for a punch. Before he could pull the trigger, however, Owens came down to the ring. The champ bounced before he caught heat from his familiar foe; instead, Theory took a Stunner that bounced him right into an RKO.

As of Friday, Paul has been champion for 133 days. Orton won the U.S. Championship once in 2018. Owens has held the title three times in his career. He unsuccessfully challenged Paul for the title at Royal Rumble in January; Orton got involved in their feud when Paul and his brass knuckles cost Orton the men's Elimination Chamber match in February.