Backstage Update On Kevin Kelly's Status With AEW, 'Potential Legal Situation'

Veteran commentator Kevin Kelly recently parted ways with AEW, which was revealed after he was removed from the promotion's official roster page. While the reason behind his release is yet to be publicized, it's largely believed comments he made towards ROH's Ian Riccaboni played a role. However, according to a report from Wrestling Observer, there might be legal implications.

According to the report, despite his removal, Kelly's departure has yet to be confirmed as a "firing." Wrestling Observer reached out to their sources within the promotion, but have yet to get hold of someone with exact knowledge of the situation. The report continued, explaining that sources claim even AEW CEO Tony Khan has not directly addressed the departure, despite Kelly vanishing from the "AEW Collision" commentary team. An additional source told Wrestling Observer that "it was an internal matter," but didn't elaborate further. Kelly's original negative comments toward Riccaboni were allegedly addressed internally months ago, but sources inside AEW weren't willing to comment in detail for fear that it could escalate things into a legal situation.

Despite this, Wrestling Observer was told that there could be further talks between AEW and Kelly in the future. Khan was asked to comment on the situation and perhaps shed light on the misunderstandings during an interview with TVInsider, but declined to comment. Instead, he thanked Kelly for working with AEW and NJPW, notably for participating in the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022.