AEW Collision Taping Uses New Announce Team, Kevin Kelly Removed From AEW Roster Page

AEW commentator Kevin Kelly has been removed from the promotion's roster page, while he was also not present at the recent "AEW Collision" tapings.

At the tapings for this Saturday's "Collision" show, Kelly was missing from the broadcast team, with Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone manning the two-man booth. Kelly has been part of the Collision commentary team ever since he joined AEW last year. The former WWE backstage interviewer and MLW commentator was a part of NJPW's English broadcast team prior to joining AEW.

There's no news as to the reason why Kelly was removed from the roster page or the "Collision" show, but the speculation is that it could be because of Kelly's recent comments directed at fellow AEW commentator Ian Riccaboni. Kelly claimed on X that Riccaboni "libeled" him and revealed that he has been "pushed aside." Kelly last commentated on the March 2 episode of "Collision" alongside Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone.

Kelly was the first commentator of the "Collision" show with McGuinness, while the likes of Riccaboni, Jim Ross, and Caprice Coleman have also called "Collision" action occasionally when Kelly was calling NJPW last year.

Kelly had an eight-year stint with NJPW, during which time he was also part of the ROH commentary team, which is incidentally part of AEW now.