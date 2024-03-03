AEW Collision Live Coverage 3/2 - Eight-Man Tag, All-Star Scramble Qualifier, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision," airing on February 24, 2024 and broadcasting from Propst Arena At Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama!

"Collision" is taped tonight, not live, so some of you might already know what happens, but that's not going to stop the rest of us from enjoying (and covering) the show as it airs! On tap for tonight: An eight-man tag team match pitting Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Daniel Garcia, and HOOK against Brian Cage, Roderick Strong, Killswitch, and Christian Cage. The combination includes four men who are battling for a pair of singles championships at AEW Revolution on Sunday (Cassidy will defend the International title against Strong while Cage defends the TNT title against Garcia) so there are a lot of moving parts with this one.

In other Revolution-centric action, a three-way match between Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Bryan Keith will determine who gets the last spot in the Eight-Man All-Star Scramble for a future world title shot. We will also hear one last time from Revolution opponents Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, as well as All-Star Scramble participants Wardlow and Chris Jericho.