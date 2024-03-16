Former WCW Star Marcus Buff Bagwell Recalls Time As An Escort On DSOTR Episode

Former WCW and (very brief) WWE star Marcus "Buff" Bagwell has had a roller-coaster ride of a life outside the squared circle. Such was chronicled during the second episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" season five, as Bagwell recalled becoming a male escort to cover his medical bills.

"My teeth are knocked out of my head, I've lost 50 pounds, and there are bills that are still coming in, and I don't know what to do. We needed money. So we made it make sense that I was going to be on this show called 'Gigolos' and I was getting paid $25,000 to do it." Bagwell continued to recall his shock when learning what the gig entailed, "All of a sudden I see what I gotta do and I'm like, 'Wait a second, what? Are you sh**ttin' me?" As he and his ex-wife Judy explained, the expectation was that Bagwell was being brought to the show as a mentor. Judy recalled later receiving a call from Bagwell explaining he had to do "soft porn" and that broke her heart, but while he thought he would have to perform intercourse on camera that turned out not to be the case.

"It's sad what a human will do when you're in such a situation like losing your house, not having food in your mouth," he reasoned, "And we were broke, man." His male escorting career didn't end there, as he would later join the site "Cowboys 4 Angels". Bagwell said, "It was a website that you could hire a gigolo for a date, for a weekend, for a week. And it was like 10, 15, 20 thousand dollars to do this. We're trying to pay the bills and the same time, keep a marriage. And it sounds ludicrous saying it now, but when you're in it, it all happens so fast."