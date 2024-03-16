WWE's Becky Lynch Recalls Working In A Bar, Studying Acting In Chicago

Becky Lynch enters WrestleMania 40 in April challenging Rhea Ripley for what could be her seventh world title reign in WWE. But long before her stardom, "The Man" made ends meet working at an Irish pub in Manhattan, while also living above one. Lynch spent the summer of 2010 in New York City while studying at college, hoping to build connections, and starting by trawling the streets in search of work.

"I just walked around ... [looking for] anything that had an Irish flag or had an Irish name or a little harp outside," Lynch told The New York Post ahead of the March 26 release of her book "Becky Lynch: The Man — Not Your Average Average Girl." Lynch's first prospect came at Shades of Green in Gramercy Park. They weren't looking to hire, but the bartender, also from Ireland, suggested she rent the room upstairs, which cost $500 a month. "The room had a sink, twin bed and barely enough room to put a suitcase," Lynch explained, "There was a communal shower and toilet down the hall."

Even still, Lynch jumped at the chance. Having arrived in New York with just $2,000, she had spent $600, but couldn't quite explain how, "I don't know on what. I was paying $35 in this hostel up at Columbus Circle. And I had to buy a phone. I have no idea where the money went." About a week later, Lynch finally landed a role as a waitress at Hibernia on West 50th Street in Hell's Kitchen. "The place was like Cheers," she recalled, "I was their first experience in hiring a waitress. I wasn't the best, but I could banter, so the customers liked me, tipped me and it meant I kept my job."