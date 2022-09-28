Facts About Becky Lynch Only Hardcore Fans Know

Becky Lynch began wrestling in 2002 and wrestled consistently on the independent scene until 2006. After she suffered a bad concussion at an indy event in September 2006, Lynch heartbreakingly decided to step away from wrestling.

Speaking to ESPN in 2016, Becky said, "I quit wrestling in 2006 because I just got lost. My mom didn't want me wrestling, I was wondering if I was going to make it in wrestling, I got injured in a match, I was 19, I was away from home, living in Florida and I just got lost. I couldn't face it, so I stepped away. It was like a death for me, and that is not an exaggeration. I struggled for years to find what I wanted to do. I was away for seven years. I always kept journals, and it's crazy to go back and read these journals because it seemed like I had unfinished business. I always felt like it was something I was meant to do, but I just didn't know how to get back in. So I ended up just trying to do something to fill the void."

Speaking to People (via WrestleZone) years later, Lynch said she suffered from depression during those years. On reflection, however, Lynch says she is grateful for those years away because she wouldn't be where she is now without having had the break from wrestling.