Top WWE Star Invited To White House For St. Patrick's Day Celebration

WWE star Becky Lynch will join Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar among other notables for a visit to the White House on St. Patrick's Day. As such was noted in an extensive feature earlier posted by the New York Post on "The Man," ahead of her book's release.

"I got invited to the White House, because I'm Ireland's national treasure. It's a big Irish celebration, so I'll be there," Lynch told the Post. Lynch also talked about her time in New York and Chicago prior to joining WWE, with the piece including quotes from her memoir due to release on March 26, "Becky Lynch: The Man — Not Your Average Average Girl." U.S. President Joe Biden is himself Irish-American.

She described attempting to pursue acting, landing a waitress gig to make ends meet while she lived above an Irish pub in Manhattan. Just three years after she first trawled the streets of New York for jobs, she had landed stunt work for TV and later tried out for WWE, signing a developmental deal in 2013. She has since won six world titles in WWE, breaking records and setting milestones in the process. Looking to the future, Lynch has an upcoming shot at Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April. But before that, she will face Nia Jax on Monday's "WWE Raw" in a Last Woman Standing match.