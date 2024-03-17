Rikishi Makes The Case For This Attitude Era Star Getting Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

As a WWE Hall of Famer himself, Rikishi is well aware of what it takes and how much it means to be inducted. And in a recent interview with "For The Love of Wrestling," Rikishi said the late Chyna deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as an individual, not just as a member of D-Generation-X.

"Oh, my goodness, the Eighth Wonder of the World? She was women power!" Rikishi recalled. "I mean, Chyna was there back in the day [when] not too many women back then [were] going around just body-slamming a male-dominated sport ... She was one of my good friends. Damn sure gone too soon. I feel like Chyna needs to take her rightful seat into the Hall of Fame ... She was a loving person. Very, very kind."

Rikishi also recalled how helpful Chyna was to the rookies who walked into WWE at that point, and how she dominated in the gym.

"When I come to the gym sometimes, and I see Chyna in the gym? I'll turn around and make a U-turn and walk right back out, because I know she's gonna embarrass a lot of the guys in there," he laughed. "But you know, a heart of gold. And I hope one day they do finally induct this wonderful, wonderful woman, a beautiful icon, into the WWE Hall of Fame."

Chyna was the first woman to enter the Royal Rumble match (long before there was a women's version), the first woman to enter the King of the Ring tournament, and the first woman to become #1 contender to the WWE Championship, though she would never receive that match. She also remains the only woman in history to hold the WWE Intercontinental title, which she won twice. She passed away in 2016.

