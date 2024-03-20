This Wrestler Wants One More Shot At John Cena In A WWE Ring

The peak of Baron Corbin's WWE career may very well have come in 2017, when he was engaged in a brief feud with John Cena. Now, Corbin says he and Cena may have some unfinished business. Appearing on the March 13, 2024 episode of "The Bump," Corbin said in no uncertain terms that he would love to get Cena back in a WWE ring for one more match.

"That man cost me my Money in the Bank, he beat me at SummerSlam. I would love one more shot at John Cena in a WWE ring," Corbin said. "It's been a long time, and I owe you a few."

Of course, there are a lot of wrestlers who'd love to tangle with John Cena for one more match, given the payday that probably comes with it. Cena is currently one of Hollywood's most in-demand performers, even presenting at the 2024 Academy Awards in the buff.

Initially debuting on "WWE NXT" in 2012, Corbin enjoyed some success there before jumping to the main roster in 2016, where much of that success continued — at least for a little while. He won the namesake Money in the Bank match at the 2017 premium live event and was crowned King of the Ring in 2019, but afterwards he seemed relegated to comedy roles and elevating other wrestlers through routine losses. While Corbin spent a majority of 2022 and 2023 in losing efforts on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE Smackdown," a return to the "NXT" brand in the summer of 2023 appears to have reversed his fortunes. He's currently enjoying success as one-half of the reigning "NXT" Tag Team Champions with Bron Breakker.