WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Addresses Fight Between Sons Jey & Jimmy Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was interviewed during the For The Love of Wrestling (via Monopoly Events) convention and gave his thoughts on his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso competing at WrestleMania 40. He said this match would be a historic moment for their family and a treat for the fans. Rikishi responded to one fan who asked if it was difficult to watch his sons fight each other, but he didn't seem too concerned. "I tell ya, it's not tough for me. As their father, I've been seeing them fight all their lives. The only difference is, they're fighting together, and they're getting paid for it."

The former WWE Tag Team Champion said he is happy to see the Usos get this opportunity, and it is a dream match for the brothers. Prior to their rivalry, Jimmy and Jey had the record for the longest men's tag team championship reign at 622 days, while 56.5% of fans consider them to be the greatest tag team of WWE's modern era. Rikishi compared their feud to the sibling rivalry between Bret and Owen Hart in 1994 and challenged his sons to perform to this standard.

Amidst rumors of Rikishi being a guest referee for the match, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion slyly responded that fans would have to listen to his podcast "RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP" to find out. He left fans wanting more with a suggestive comment, "I think it's going to be a good match for WrestleMania, but there's just a piece missing in that match."

