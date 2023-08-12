56.5% Of Fans Consider The Usos The Greatest Team Of The Modern Era

The on-screen relationship between Jimmy and Jey Uso continued to worsen on last night's "WWE SmackDown," but the pair of twins are still "the greatest tag team of the modern era," according to a fan survey conducted on Twitter by Wrestling Inc.

Who's the greatest tag team of the modern era? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 4, 2023

As per the results, The Usos, with 56.5% of the votes, edged out FTR (27.5%), The Young Bucks (13.2%), and Other (2.8%) to claim the pole position, validating recent comments made by Bully Ray who declared that Jimmy and Jey Uso had edged out the likes of The Hardys and The Dudleys as the "greatest tag team in the history of the WWE." Ray's comments came in the aftermath of The Usos surpassing The New Day for the longest-ever reign as WWE Tag Team Champions, not to mention becoming the first-ever tag team to defend their gold in the main event of WrestleMania. While The Usos did drop the titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in April, they etched their names in the history books with a record-setting 622-day reign, a period during which the duo also unified the "Raw" and "SmackDown" titles in May 2022.

To the credit of both The Usos and The Young Bucks, the pair of brothers have headlined several pay-per-view events for WWE and AEW, their respective promotions, over the past few years. While The Usos main evented Night 1 of this year's WrestleMania and later Money in the Bank, The Bucks closed out Double or Nothing in May as part of The Anarchy in the Arena Match, a feat they also achieved at the 2020 Double or Nothing as part of the Stadium Stampede Match.