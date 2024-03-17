Backstage News On Why WWE Stars Are Unhappy With The Rock

Since returning to WWE television, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been controversial, splitting fans' opinions regarding Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes "finishing his story" at WrestleMania 40 against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In addition to ruffling fans' feathers, it's been reported that the Rock's conduct, especially on social media, is upsetting stars backstage, as they believe the "Great One" is getting special treatment.

According to SEScoops, a recent memo sent out to talent from Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Nick Khan, and Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle emphasized the need to adhere to PG television and social media guidelines. The Rock has released some promos on his social media accounts, and the videos have been full of profanity regarding the Bloodline's feud against Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Rock's most recent video opened with him saying, "Are you f****** me?" about Rhodes crying during a promo on "WWE Raw."

A message from the hottest heel pro wrestling has seen since the 80's. Mama Rhodes, you're now in the Rock's crosshairs. Your son's blood will be on the Rock's belt, that I will personally deliver to you at WrestleMania. I'm gonna put a whuppin' on that boy, in front of his... pic.twitter.com/DdgaxYrLXa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024

SEScoops reported that the promos are rubbing some stars the wrong way. There seems to be a feeling of a double standard when it comes to Rock compared to other talent, and some WWE performers are asking why he is getting a pass. The thinking is that even if Johnson is a "big movie star," he should have to play by the same rules. The Rock has reacted to complaints about his language, as he's reportedly upset some television executives as well.

The Rock will team with Reigns in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40 against Rhodes and Rollins. If they win, Reigns and Rhodes' title match for night two will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."