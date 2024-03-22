Cathy Kelley Credits Former WWE Divas Champion With Piquing Her Interest In Wrestling

Prior to joining WWE in 2016 as "WWE NXT" correspondent, Cathy Kelly was an avid professional wrestling fan and she revealed who inspired her to watch wrestling. The "WWE RAW" ring announcer and interviewer recently talked to Joe Vulpis on an episode of "Lightweights Podcast," where she discussed how watching AJ Lee initially piqued her interest.

"I told this to CM Punk recently, that AJ Lee was the reason why I started watching wrestling, and I would really love to do a sit-down interview with her," said the WWE interviewer.

Kelley said she loves long-form interviewing, where hosts can get to know their guests well, and prior to joining WWE, she imagined interviewing AJ Lee for a few hours. AJ Lee was one of the catalysts to the WWE women's revolution and has inspired other wrestlers such as Cora Jade and Julia Hart.

The former WWE star is not the only person that Kelley said she would like to interview, with a long-time WWE personality at the top of her list of people she would like to have a discussion with.

"I think I would put Michael Cole on the spot. I feel like he hasn't been interviewed in a long time. I know that's not the answer you're looking for, but I've gone back and watched several of his interviews from back in the day. He had a good rapport with The Rock, he had a good rapport with Steve Austin for better or for worse, and I feel like, he's obviously the face of Monday Night Raw's announce team, but we haven't really heard his personal story in a while."

