Matt Hardy Assesses Kazuchika Okada's Prospects After Signing With AEW

"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada is now part of All Elite Wrestling, and many people are predicting big things for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. While speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the titular host admitted that he looks forward to seeing what Okada can do in AEW.

"I'm intrigued and it's a good intrigued," Hardy said. "I don't know Okada a lot, the few times I've met him I've liked him a lot, he seems very nice. The [Young] Bucks speak very highly of him, so he's a big star there's no doubts about that, no ifs, ands, or buts about it, extremely talented individual. So I'm very excited to see his impact on AEW, especially as the AEW audience and people outside of the international wrestling bubble really get to learn who Okada is and really get to see how talented he is." Hardy also stated that pairing Okada with the AEW EVPs is an excellent idea as it makes everyone feel comfortable, given their shared history in places like TNA, ROH, and NJPW.

Many fans and critics have praised Okada's pairing with The Young Bucks as it is a character shift that some people have never seen from the former NJPW star. Hardy also believes that if Okada can genuinely pull off a heel turn long-term, it will also help his career as a whole. "I think personally, it gives you career longevity if you can go in a different direction, you can do something new, and if you can establish it and get it over, it can help you have career longevity." Hardy backed up this statement by using actors as an example, stating that they are forced to change characters in different roles and that wrestlers need to do the same to adapt.