Video: AEW's Toni Storm & Mariah May Have A Message For Deonna Purrazzo, Thunder Rosa

Since Mariah May debuted in AEW, she has ensured that Toni Storm has retained the AEW Women's World Championship while slowly establishing herself as a star. Storm is currently feuding with her old friend Deonna Purrazzo, and the two had a lot to say to "The Viruossa" and Thunder Rosa in a video shared to AEW's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and @MariahMayX have some stern words for Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa ahead of their tag match this Wednesday at #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/mTK80hvsTl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2024

Storm started the promo by taking jabs at Rosa and Purrazzo. "Women supporting other women by hating other women. How progressive. What a fine team you both make: the one that had this very title and chose to give it up and the one that couldn't take a hint. So we knocked that snatch in the hatch."

Following this, May added to the conversation by establishing some ground with both women. "Did you get a good look, Deonna? What were you looking for anyway? Do you have glaucoma? Well, I'm the one that dropped you on the head. And I'm gonna do it again. And Thunder? Nice to meet you, I'm Mariah May. I've learned from the best. I've heard all about you, and you seem like a real winner."

Lastly, Storm threatened Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa and accepted a tag team match against them. "You two bottoms don't know what you've got yourselves into because this is one doubles act you cannot upstage. In case you are lost in my gaze, that means we accept."

It remains to be seen if Storm and May will be victorious during this week's "AEW Dynamite" when they clash with Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa. The industry has largely praised Storm's "Timeless" gimmick, and considering how dramatic it is, this storyline is probably far from over.