Backstage Report Suggests Why The Rock's WWE Scripts Are Sent To Fox Before Shows

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's return to WWE has seen plenty of memorable promo segments on television and via social media. The "People's Champion" has been capturing the attention of the WWE Universe with his words, but they certainly haven't been PG-friendly at times.

Despite the company working within the PG guidelines, Johnson has dropped plenty of swear words, which is unusual for WWE. However, according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," WWE is working around this situation by sending Fox the script beforehand so they know what to bleep and when. Johnson's promos are entirely scripted right now, and while it was noted that nobody else would be allowed to say some of the things he's saying, Johnson can get away with it by bleeping the offensive words out.

While he might be getting away with these promos by Fox, the same cannot be said with the rest of the locker room, as some WWE stars are reportedly unhappy with The Rock. This is because Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and Dan Ventrelle recently sent out a memo to talent pushing the need for them to adhere to the PG restrictions, which has left some wondering why those rules don't apply to the Hollywood A-lister. Johnson has addressed his profanity, noting that while the network executives might have an issue with his language, he won't stop being himself.

That said, it remains to be seen if he'll tone down his language on upcoming shows in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 40. Johnson will team with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the premium live event in Philadelphia.