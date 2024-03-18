Report: WWE Women's Division Star Removed From Active Roster

One WWE star has been missing since February, and it doesn't look likely that she will return to WWE TV anytime soon. PWInsider is reporting that Raquel Rodriguez has been pulled from WWE's internal active roster. As of this writing there is no word on the reason for her removal.

Rodriguez was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome in January and wrestled through a flareup of the disease at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in February. Rodriguez lasted 25 minutes in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, eventually getting eliminated by Bianca Belair, revealing her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome diagnosis in a promo after the match. In the promo, Rodriguez said that while she now understands the ailment and is getting treatment, she is far from completely controlling it. She had been on and off TV for much of the year while she battled the condition; her most recent match was a win over Chelsea Green on the February 26 episode of "WWE Raw." There's been no confirmation on whether Rodriguez's hiatus is health-related, nor the length of her time away. She is still on the company's roster online and is still signed with the company as far as any are aware, just not available for active competition.

Rodriguez made a name for herself on "WWE NXT" at the beginning of the decade, winning the brand's women's title and women's tag titles (alongside Dakota Kai) and moving to the main roster swiftly in 2022. Since then, she's been a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Aliyah and Liv Morgan, but she still has yet to win a main roster singles championship.