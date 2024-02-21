Video: Raquel Rodriguez Shares Emotional Clip Chronicling Medical Condition

After appearing on WWE television for the first time since late November on Monday's "WWE Raw," Raquel Rodriguez earned her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia this weekend. Her road to this return, as she shared on X, looks to have been far more difficult than perhaps many had thought. Rodriguez made it known last year that she was battling eczema for some time, but after it worsened, she was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, a condition that presents the symptoms of anaphylaxis such as the hives and swelling that she has been experiencing all over her body, as she shared on her Instagram account.

"The journey is far from over," Rodriguez tweeted. "I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it's going to be a while til I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I'm blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!"

In the video accompanying the tweet, which is set to a Spanish cover of James Blunt's "You're Beautiful," Rodriguez can be seen in various stages of flare-ups of her condition, clearly in pain, and very emotional at times throughout. It is commendable that she would present herself in this vulnerable state, as her message of positivity could very well help others going through something similar. Rodriguez, a former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion, and three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, looks to earn a title shot at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, facing Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi in one of the event's namesake matches.