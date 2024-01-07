WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez Reveals She's On A 'Healing Journey'

WWE superstar Raquel Rodriguez has been away from the ring and off of television in recent weeks due to a new health condition. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to Instagram recently to reveal that she has been diagnosed with Mass Cell Activation Syndrome, which has caused her skin to turn red and swell up, especially on her face.

She explained, "So long story short, last year I posted a video about being a WWE superstar with eczema. In the month of December, it got progressively worse, and I have been diagnosed with something called Mass Cell Activation Syndrome. Basically, I was red, swollen, there was a lot happening in this area physically. It kept me from doing the things that I love, like traveling, going to the gym and wrestling. I also didn't want to be on camera. I didn't want to look in the mirror."

Rodriguez noted that she's thankful she recently moved back home to Texas where she has "the best" support system to help her through this. She also offered words of encouragement to anyone else who has faced similar difficulties during the holiday season and reminded fans to offer themselves compassion.

The one-time "NXT" Women's Champion last competed on the November 20 episode of "WWE Raw" when she lost to Nia Jax. She had a few more live event appearances after that, with her last one taking place on December 3. It remains to be seen when she will return to the ring, but she captioned her Instagram post with, "I will share more on my healing journey later on when I have a better understanding of what's happening but for now I love y'all and Happy New Year."

